Tyrus Returns to Fox News Days After Sexual-Harassment Allegations Surface

Just days after The Daily Beast reported that Tyrus was kicked off his Fox Nation show Un-PC after co-host Britt McHenry alleged he sexually harssed her, the former pro-wrestler returned to Fox’s airwaves with a Friday appearance on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.

Tyrus, who has had a recurring Friday segment on Perino’s show, was ostensibly on to talk about criminal justice reform and efforts to help ex-prisoners find employment while re-entering society. The Fox News contributor, however, almost seemed to be talking about himself when it came to second chances.

“I think redemption is the American way,” Tyrus told Perino. “For a long time, it seemed to be for certain aspects of our society is not allowed. I’m glad to see that people can make mistakes. Pay for their mistakes. And be allowed to have is a fresh start, fresh opportunity to put those mistakes behind them.”

The two pals went on to talk about their involvement with an organization that provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, highlighting their joint appearance at a gala.

As The Daily Beast reported, McHenry complained that he had sent her “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.” While Fox News executives were aware of the sexual-harassment allegations, they ultimately decided to move Tyrus off Un-PC and onto his own new show called NUFFSAID.

The network, which initially declined to comment on the report, later said in a statement: “While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions. The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

McHenry, meanwhile, took to Twitter following the story’s publication, suggesting she had proof to back up the sexual harassment complaint. “You act like I don't have proof. Smh. Carry on,” she wrote Wednesday evening, deleting the tweet shortly afterwards.

Tyrus’ appearance on Perino’s show won’t be his only time appearing on the mothership this week. The Greg Gutfeld Show’s official Twitter account posted that the ex-WWE star will be part of the show’s panel on Saturday night. Greg Gutfeld has described Tyrus as his “massive sidekick” and has featured the former Snoop Dogg bodyguard regularly on his shows for years.