These Cow Print Uggs Are Selling Out Fast—Here's Where to Grab a Pair

UGG boots have a devoted following among people who refuse to settle for less-than-comfortable footwear and winter-friendly, and, hey, that's fair. After all, UGG signature shearling-lined shoes are one of the comfiest and warm styles on the market. Plus, as of late, UGG boots have come back in fashion thanks to the enduring 2000s-revival trend.

Whether you like UGGS for their looks or their comfort, one thing's for sure: Shoes definitely shouldn’t hurt—whether you're wearing them for 10 minutes or 10 hours, but that doesn't mean they can't be cute too. On that note, there’s a particular style of UGG shoes that the brand is struggling to keep in stock thanks to a surge in popularity recently: cow print UGGs.

UGG features its cool cow print design on a slew of their best-selling footwear styles, from slippers to booties, and they’re all flying into carts (and naturally, they're flying off shelves too). Most sizes of the coveted cow print UGGs are now completely sold out on the company's website—but there are a few still pairs floating around out there, and we've tracked them down for you. Want to get your feet into your own pair of cow print UGGs? These styles are still in stock… for now. Grab them now while your size is still available!

UGG Cow Print Ankle Booties Down from $291 These cow print booties aren’t just in stock—they’re also on sale. The whole thing has a cotton canvas lining and rubber outsole for easy gripping. It’s all swathed in a calf hair upper with a slightly furry feel. Buy at Farfetch $ 215

UGG Classic Mini Shearling Boots Down from $160 You can now snag the timeless Ugg lined boot in a cow print. This boot—which has a five-inch shaft—features a cushy Treadlite sole to help you get a grip no matter the terrain. A leather upper helps repel water and stains, while the classic shearling lining ensures your feet will never get cold. Buy at Nordstrom $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Tasman Slipper These slippers are fully sold out on the Ugg website and most other places online, but Amazon has a few pairs in select sizes. While they’re technically slippers, they have a sturdy rubber outsole that lets you wear them outside with no problem. The slippers are lined with super-soft shearling and feature a suede upper with that oh-so-cool cow print. Wear them wherever the mood strikes to take cozy comfort on the go. Buy at Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Motlee Slipper It’s part slipper, part sandal, and all coziness. This statement-making shoe easily travels inside and outdoors, and features the cow print everyone is lusting over right now. A molded rubber outsole gives you great traction while a 1.5-inch heel gives you a little extra oomph in the height department. An elastic strap ensures your shoe will stay on, no matter where you travel. Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.