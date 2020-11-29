U.K. Government Minister Says ‘The Crown’ Should State that It’s Fiction

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

U.K. government minister asks ‘The Crown’ to add disclaimer

Will The Crown give into pressure, and insert a disclaimer at the start of every episode about it being a work of fiction? The British government has now intervened and suggested it do precisely that. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday: “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”