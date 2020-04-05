UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital After Testing Positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and experiencing “persistent symptoms” for 10 days after getting his positive result.

A statement from his office said he was being admitted to the hospital for “tests” and said the move was a “precautionary step” that was taken “on the advice of his doctor.” According to BBC News, one of Johnson’s symptoms was a fever.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the statement, obtained by BBC News, read.

Johnson has been working from home since his March 27 diagnosis, and will remain in charge of the government during his hospital stay. However, the country’s foreign secretary is reportedly expected to lead a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.

This comes after Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, announced that she had been experiencing coronavirus “symptoms” on Twitter Saturday. While Symonds has been living separately from Johnson since his diagnosis, she said she spent the “past week in bed” sick.

“I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend,” she wrote.

Prince Charles also tested positive for coronavirus in March, but said he was on “the other side of the illness” after suffering from “relatively mild symptoms” in a video posted to social media last week.