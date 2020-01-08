Ukrainian Airlines Passenger Plane With 180 Aboard Crashes Near Tehran: Reports

A Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue, Iranian state TV reports. The plane crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to ISNA.

Investigators were said to be at the crash site on the outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh was quoted saying by the Associated Press.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews... and we may be able to save some passengers,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told Iranian state television, according to Reuters.

Flight data showed that a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines and heading to Kyiv had stopped transmitting data shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning, according to FlightRadar24.

An employee at the help desk of Boryspil International Airport, where the flight was reportedly headed, was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency saying they had “no information about any problems” with the flight.

No further details were immediately available.

Reports of the crash came just hours after Iran launched missiles at two Iraqi air bases Tuesday evening amid heightened tensions after a U.S. strike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.