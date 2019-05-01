‘Selfless’ Student Killed in UNCC Shooting Reportedly Jumped on Gunman to Protect Others

The two University of North Carolina at Charlotte students who were killed during a campus shooting Tuesday evening have been identified as 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell, who reportedly died after jumping on the gunman to protect his classmates.

Authorities say former history student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, opened fire in a classroom as students were finishing the last day of the spring semester, killing two and injuring four others. The injured—Drew Pescaro, 19; Sean Dehart, 20; Emily Houpt, 23; and Rami Alramadhan, 20—are all expected to make full recoveries.

“This is the worst day in the history of UNC Charlotte,” Philip L. Dubois, the school’s chancellor, said Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Terrell, who withdrew from UNCC earlier in the semester, was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.

“I just went into a classroom and shot the guys,” he told reporters as officers led him away in handcuffs.

Riley Howell, a junior majoring in environmental studies, was active in sports, playing soccer and running cross-country, Dubois said in an interview on WFAE’s Charlotte Talks. Before transferring to UNCC last year, Howell had attended Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

“Riley had the most amazing personality and always knew how to make someone feel important,” one of Howell’s childhood friends, 20-year-old Lucas Tate, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “He always brought an amazing light into the room and he just cared about people more than himself. He was just that kind of person. He was the most selfless person I know.”

According to WSCO, Howell tried to jump on Terrell to protect his classmates when he was fatally shot.

“I learned this morning that T.C. Roberson High School alum Riley Howell was among the victims of the deadly shooting yesterday at UNC Charlotte,” State Rep. Brian Turner wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Early reports say Riley chose to fight and was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter. This selfless act would have delayed the shooter giving police more time to respond and prevented further deaths.”

He added: “Riley Howell will be remembered for his courage, for the life he lived, and for the lives he saved.”

Parlier, a sophomore and North Carolina native, graduated with honors from the Central Academy of Technology and Arts, a high school about 40 minutes away from UNCC. Palier was interested in information technology and described as “a joy to have in the classroom,” a spokesperson for the high school said.

“It’s very shocking and overwhelming and our community is just trying to deal with this loss,” Tahira Stalberte, the district spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Her family declined to comment, asking for privacy during this “excruciating time.”

Drew Pescaro, a 19-year-old sportswriter for the Niner Times, UNC Charlotte’s student-run newspaper, was one of the four injured Tuesday evening and is currently in stable condition after surgery, his older brother told The Daily Beast.

“We are just asking people to keep my little brother in their prayers,” Ross Pescaro, 26, said while at the Carolina Medical Center, where Pescaro is being treated along with two others who were injured. Ross Pescaro said his brother’s injuries “are really bad,” but he is recovering well.

“This feel like a dream you know? Yesterday was Drew’s last day of sophomore year and he was just telling me how he was excited to finally have some free time,” he added.

Described as a “dedicated and funny man,” the sophomore communications student is a video assistant for UNCC’s football team and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on campus. His brother said he dreams of working with the NBA after college.

“We support the students and personnel at UNC-Charlotte affected by today’s tragic shooting,” his fraternity wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers.”

Houpt, a 23-year-old senior, is majoring in international studies, the school confirmed. A former intern for the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, a non-profit associated with the school, Houp studied abroad in Costa Rica, Germany, and Italy, studies Arabic, and works at a local grocery store, according to the organization’s website.

“Emily has been interning for us for about five months now, mostly focused on helping us with our weekly foreign affairs-focused newsletter,” a council spokesperson told the The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “We hope she makes a speedy recovery and send our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of those impacted in this tragedy.”

Alramadhan, a freshman, hails from Saudi Arabia, and his family was expected to arrive at the hospital by Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Dehart, also a sophomore, is expected to make a full recovery, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday about an armed student with a pistol who had shot several students in the Kennedy building, an administrative building in the middle of campus. Several officers that were nearby for a campus concert rushed to the classroom building and arrested Terrell in the room.

“One officer immediately went to the suspect to take him down,” Campus Police Chief Jeff Baker said Tuesday. “Our officers’ actions definitely saved lives.”

According to WBTV, Terrell had withdrawn from all of his UNCC classes except for one, an anthropology class in the Kennedy Hall building. On Wednesday, he arrived to class armed with a pistol and waiting about 10 minutes before opening fire, authorities said.

Adam Johnson, the anthropology teacher in the classroom where Tuesday’s mass shooting occurred, confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that the shooting happened “during team presentations.”

“My students are so special to me and I am devastated,” he wrote, adding that he will not be speaking publicly at this time.

Police declined to speculate on a motive for the shooting, but said the 22-year-old “did not say anything” at the scene when he was apprehended. On Tuesday evening, as Terrell walked into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's headquarters flanked by officers, he turned to several television camera and flashed a smile.

The public university, which has an undergraduate enrollment of over 24,000 students, was established in 1946 and is located about 20 minutes outside of North Carolina’s largest city.

Terrell is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning. He is currently being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.