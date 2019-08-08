Sustainable Fashion From Reformation Is Now on Sale During the Brand’s Summer Sale

Reformation is one of those brands that continue to be on the pulse of what’s trendy, but they never veer too far from their core value of making sustainable styles everyone will want to wear. And that includes denim. You can add a pair of their sustainable jeans (plus a ton of other styles) to your closet during the Reformation Summer Sale.

The $59 High & Skinny jean (originally $98) has been worn by celebs and continues to be a cult-favorite style. They’re high-rise, stretchy, and skinny to the ankles for a fit that stays with you all day. In addition to the denim, there are tons of dresses that will take you from hot and humid days of summer to the denim- jacket weather of fall. The Lena Dress features a cropped sleeve, high neck, and an open back that’s still office- appropriate. Get it for $150 (originally $198). There’s so much to choose from, but things are moving fast, so you’d better act fast. | Shop at Reformation >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.