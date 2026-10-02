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HERE COMES THE SONG

The Beatles Release Unearthed John Lennon Song

The track was a “very closely guarded secret.”

From left to right: Eric Clapton, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Keith Richards perform live on stage as The Dirty Mac on the set of the Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus at Intertel TV Studio in Wembley, London on 11th December 1968. (Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns)

Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A previously unheard song recorded by John Lennon around 1965 has finally been released. The unfinished acoustic track, titled “Little Girl,” is part of a new Rubber Soul deluxe edition and was discovered on a tape from Lennon’s estate, producer Giles Martin told Rolling Stone. Few people outside of the band’s inner circle even knew of the song. “It was a very closely guarded secret,” Beatle historian Kevin Howlett told the British music magazine MOJO. The sparsely arranged demo features Lennon strumming an acoustic guitar and tapping his foot, while repeating a chorus of lyrics (mostly potential placeholders, like “I love you”s and “la la la”s). Along with “Little Girl,” the Rubber Soul reissue includes unreleased takes and demos of other classic Beatles songs, including “Norwegian Wood,” “In My Life,” and “Drive My Car.”

Read it at USA Today

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