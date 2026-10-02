HERE COMES THE SONG The Beatles Release Unearthed John Lennon Song The track was a “very closely guarded secret.” Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns

A previously unheard song recorded by John Lennon around 1965 has finally been released. The unfinished acoustic track, titled “Little Girl,” is part of a new Rubber Soul deluxe edition and was discovered on a tape from Lennon’s estate, producer Giles Martin told Rolling Stone. Few people outside of the band’s inner circle even knew of the song. “It was a very closely guarded secret,” Beatle historian Kevin Howlett told the British music magazine MOJO. The sparsely arranged demo features Lennon strumming an acoustic guitar and tapping his foot, while repeating a chorus of lyrics (mostly potential placeholders, like “I love you”s and “la la la”s). Along with “Little Girl,” the Rubber Soul reissue includes unreleased takes and demos of other classic Beatles songs, including “Norwegian Wood,” “In My Life,” and “Drive My Car.”

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