This Uniqlo Short Sleeve Set Is My Summer Uniform

I love loungewear, especially now. It feels like most of the time these days, I’m just hanging out, looking for something easy and comfortable to throw on that’s great for relaxing in. I want something I don’t have to worry about ruining either, whether I’m on a walk or hike, or doing something else. It’s nice to be outside and not really have to worry about damaging super nice clothing. And while there are plenty of tees I love, and lots of great shorts too, I’ve found a set that is not only extremely comfortable, but great for everyday use, too.

The Uniqlo Airism Short Sleeve Set checks every box you can think of. The Airism line is extremely breathable, lightweight, and soft to the touch. The shirt fits well — not too tight, not too loose —creating a nice silhouette that is comfortable and allows for plenty of range of motion. The shorts are lined with a smooth mesh you won’t even realize is there. Instead, you’ll just be amazed by how soft the shorts and shirt are, outside and in, and relish the basic outfit you’ve put together in a snap. The set comes in a variety of different colors like white and black, green and gray, blue and navy, and black and gray. I recommend getting a few different sets, because you’ll want to wear them every day. You can even mix and match them with ease. They all go together, after all.

If I had to pick a quarantine uniform for the summer the Uniqlo Airism Short Sleeve Set would definitely be it. And odds are, when quarantine is over, and perhaps summer, too, I have a feeling this will just become my regular uniform, too.

Airism Short Sleeve Set Buy on Uniqlo $ 20 Free Returns

