These Shirts Get me Through Summers In the Middle East and Winters In Chicago

For the last 10 years I’ve spent my life split between the Midwest and the Middle East, two places with extreme climates––one very hot, one often very cold. Living out of a suitcase is difficult enough without trying to juggle different wardrobes. Luckily, I discovered Uniqlo's HEATTECH line a few years ago.

I’m all about finding staples I love and buying them en masse, which is why I have the HEATTECH Scoop Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in almost every color, as well as almost every iteration of the sleeveless top and Scoop Neck T-Shirt. The long-sleeve t-shirt is light enough that I don’t overheat in the desert of Dubai, where I used to live, and conservative enough that I can wear it with a light scarf in Iraq, where I used to work. The t-shirts have a silky feel and are cute enough for drinks in Chicago with friends, dressed up with jewelry, and the tank top is great as a base layer or for a beach day. Speaking of layering, these are so thin they can be worn on top of each other without looking bulky.

The line generates heat from your body, meaning the clothes feel warm when you’re cold, and normal when you’re not. The fibers absorb vapor from your body and convert it into heat, and micro acrylic air pockets keep air in for insulation. The fabric is silky on your skin, thanks to argon-oil infused innerwear, and the whole line is stretchy, which is great for comfort during travel or long days at work. Best of all, everything is extremely lightweight, folding into tiny stacks in my suitcase — it’s actually amazing how little room they take up.

There is an Ultra-Warm line, which I’m sure would be even better for cold weather, but I’m happy with the versatility of the original, which keeps me comfy in both snow and sand, no matter where I am in the world.

HEATTECH Scoop Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Buy at Uniqlo $ 20

