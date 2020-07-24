I’ve Stocked My Wardrobe With This White Tee From Uniqlo

Recently, I’ve been relying more and more on basics to fulfill my needs. Shirts I can throw on with ease and not even have to think about, and shorts that are comfortable and go with anything. One of my favorite ways to accomplish this look is with a white t-shirt.

But not all white t-shirts are the same. Uniqlo makes my favorite white t-shirts by far. The white tee is surprisingly difficult to nail. It needs to be somewhat inexpensive because it’s white and they are just easy to ruin and likewise, easily replaceable. But that shouldn’t require a sacrifice in comfort, fit, breathability, and style. The Uniqlo white T-shirt is made with a low-nap Supima cotton that is breathable and lightweight. The subtle details are there, with a slimmer cut evolving around the shoulders and armholes so the shirt doesn’t bunch up.. The silhouette drapes beautifully towards the hem, and yet, despite all of this jargon, it’s a shirt that will never go out of style, and can be worn pretty much with anything. The shirt feels extraordinarily soft, too.

While I love the white tee because it does everything a white shirt should do, it’s just an added bonus that you can get the same shirt in thirteen more colors to expand your wardrobe and upgrade your basics. With this shirt, I’m pretty much wearing something from Uniqlo each and every day.

Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Buy on Uniqlo $ 15

