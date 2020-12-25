Through Rain and Snow, the Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket Keeps Me Warm

If living on the East Coast has taught me anything, it is that you can never have too many jackets on hand, as the weather here is unpredictable (looking at you freak snow squalls) to say the least. And while my jacket collection has changed over the years, lately, I have been searching for a piece that is lightweight and warm, and skips out on the frustrating bulk associated with most winter jackets. After all, nothing is worse than shoveling a foot of snow with layers of clothing underneath a thick parka-style coat. Ugh.

However, thankfully I wouldn’t have to look very far for the jacket of my dreams, as once I got my hands on the UNIQLO Women Ultra Light Down Jacket, I was pretty sure I wouldn’t wear any of the windbreakers and jean jackets hanging in my closet ever again. Let me explain: unlike the jackets of my youth, this navy blue jacket is not only waterproof and easy to zip up, but it’s also so air-light it can be stuffed anywhere. Yep, that means easy storage in car glove compartments, small closets, or even a desk drawer, which is a major plus in my eyes.

Of course, this little miracle of a jacket is also great for exercising purposes, as it provides insulation and warmth, without overheating. This means I can wear it during my usual morning run, without completely soaking my jacket (or two layered hoodies) in sweat. Plus, since soft stretch tape is added inside the sleeves, it allows you to keep them in place when rolled up, even when sprinting at full speed.

The only downside? There is no hood on this jacket, which kinda stinks when it suddenly decides to downpour as you’re running outside. However, if you don’t mind getting wet (which I don’t, every so often), it’s definitely the perfect road or deskside companion to have just in case mother nature has other plans.

Ultra Light Down Jacket

