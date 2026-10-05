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EMERGENCY LANDING

United Flight Forced to Land After Passengers Suffer Strange Symptoms

The plane returned to its departure airport, where ambulances were awaiting its arrival.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: A United Airlines Boeing 757 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route to Chicago on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

A flight en route to the United States has made an emergency landing after passengers told the flight crew they were experiencing strange symptoms.

A United Airlines flight bound for Newark, New Jersey, was forced to turn return to Dublin, Ireland, after passengers told the flight crew on Sunday that they felt a “burning sensation” in their noses, according to the Irish outlet The Journal.

The pilots of flight UA316 declared an emergency as they neared the Irish border and turned around. The Journal reports that the pilots told air traffic control they were experiencing a “very strong fuel odor.”

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The pilots told air traffic control they would need a long runway because they needed to make an overweight landing, according to the Journal. The flight crew also requested “medical personnel” on the ground because there had been “some reports of strong headaches and burning sensation in the nasal passages.”

The crew reportedly added that they had “five flight attendants requesting medical attention and an unknown number of passengers needing it.”

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The Journal reports that Dublin Airport Fire and Rescue crews, medical personnel, and airport operations personnel were all sent to meet the aircraft upon landing. It writes that the plane taxied to the terminal, where paramedics and ambulances waited.

United has not yet addressed the incident publicly.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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