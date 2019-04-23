U.N. Caves to Trump Administration Threat and Cuts ‘Reproductive Health’ From Anti-Rape Resolution

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Tuesday on sexual violence as a weapon of war after references to victims’ sexual and reproductive health were cut amid a threatened veto by the United States.

Two Nobel Prize winners, and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, appeared at U.N. headquarters in New York to support the original resolution drafted by Germany.

But the U.S. reportedly objected to a passage that urged U.N. partners to provide survivors with “non-discriminatory and comprehensive health services, including sexual and reproductive health.”

According to The Guardian, the Trump administration contends the wording implies support for abortion and won’t agree to any documents that contain it—even though it’s been used in previous resolutions.

To save the overall measure, Germany removed the mention, drawing criticism from human rights advocates.

“It’s disappointing that Germany gave into the veto threats,” said Stephanie Johanssen of the Women’s Refugee Commission, who called the resolution a “step backwards.”

“Forcing women and girls who become pregnant as a result of rape [to carry the pregnancy] is despicable.”

Both of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates who spoke at the meeting, Dr. Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, also condemned the decision to water down the resolution.

“There is simply no excuse for continuing to fail those who have already been victimized—as well as those who continue to be at risk of—devastating levels of sexual violence in conflict,” they said in a joint statement.