 Skip to main content
AIR TRAGEDY

United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight Emergency

The Tokyo-to-Denver flight diverted as fellow passengers fought to save the man.

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing at London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide body passenger airplane has the registration tail number N26970 and is powered by 2x GE Genx-1b74/75 jet engines. United is a major US airline carrier with headquarters and main hub base at Chicago, USA with a fleet of 967 planes ranking on of the largest airlines in the world, member of Star Alliance aviation group. The airliner arrives from Los Angeles LAX as flight UA923. London, England, UK on September 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Tom Latchem

A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.

Read it at TMZ

TRENDING NOW