AIR TRAGEDY United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight Emergency The Tokyo-to-Denver flight diverted as fellow passengers fought to save the man. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.

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