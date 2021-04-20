This Stretchy Linen Will Be Part of My Summer Uniform

What Universal Standard understands that most other brands don’t is that people wear clothes in the real world. We aren’t sheltered (save for being stuck at home for a year) and we move and live in these clothes. Linen clothing has always been easy and breezy, but it can be stiff and hard to take care of. The new line of linen from Universal Standard is the exact opposite.

The linen line is made up of numerous pieces that evoke an effortless cool we all aspire to have in the summer. Every piece is made with a blend of linen and rayon, plus a touch of elastane to give it movability not found in other linen clothing options. It’s soft right out of the package as well, something I didn’t expect when I unboxed the Juniper Linen Easy Pull-On Shorts and the Dune Linen Shirt Dress. Each piece has been thoughtfully curated and the sizes stay consistent with the brand’s already expansive offerings, from 0-00 (4XS) up to 38-40 (4XL). I swished and moved in the shirt dress, which is longer in the back for an added modern twist. The shorts are stretchy and fit my waist perfectly and the length is just long enough to feel chic without crossing into camp counselor territory.

If you’re in need of linen that moves with you through the world, the linen line is for you. But the pre-sale ends today and it almost certainly will sell out, so get to it.

