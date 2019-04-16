Universal Standard Partners With Rodarte on a New Romantic, Ruffle-Filled Collection

Fashion brand Rodarte is known for its over-the-top romantic and girly aesthetic and it’s taking that mindset and pairing it with the utility of Universal Standard’s eloquent take on basics.

Universal Standard’s ability to treat clothing in a, well, universal approach to elevated basics is a breath of fresh air in an industry that treats people, especially women, with a waist size bigger than a preconditioned limit as “other.” The Rodarte collaboration brings that elevation to everyone in a simple but beautiful execution.

Each piece has a bold, romantic silhouette. The ruffles that fall across the shoulders, wrists, and neck on the blouse are more sophisticated than costumey (a hard thing to do). The skirt has strategically-placed waterfall ruffles that allow a simple bias cut some movement and will flatter a multitude of body shapes. The jumpsuit and dress have just the right amount of structure.

The collection has the same utility as other Universal Standard pieces and comes with the same sizes, from 00 up to 40. Add a piece of elevated essentials to your closet with the floaty and functional Universal Standard x Rodarte collection.

