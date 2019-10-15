Universal Standard’s Best-Selling Jeans Are Down to $65 Today Only

One of the best things about the brand Universal Standard is their commitment to making clothing for everyone. The size range and price range is incredibly inclusive. But sometimes, they make it even easier to love the brand with a sale. Today only, you can grab any Universal Standard jeans for $65.

There are almost 40 different styles and colors to choose from, so we thought it best to call out some of the top-sellers. The Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans come in five different colors and three different inseams from a 27” regular to a 32” tall inseam to petite. These are staple jeans, a pillar on which you can build out your collection of tops and always have a bottom that feels good and fits better. Or if you want something a bit trendier, go for the Marne Bootcut Jeans. They’re fitted through the hip and thigh and have a relaxed leg opening for the utmost comfort. If you’ve been on the hunt for jeans that you’ll want to live in, this is the sale for you. | Shop at Universal Standard >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.