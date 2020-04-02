University of Wisconsin Doctor and Husband Found Dead in a Ditch

The bodies of a University of Wisconsin doctor and her husband were found in a ditch at a Madison research and recreation area this week. Police are investigating their deaths as a double homicide and “targeted act of violence.”

Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were discovered Tuesday at the UW Arboretum, a 1,200-acre ecological research site with wetlands, forests and prairies. A jogger spotted the couple in a ditch around 6:30 a.m., police say.

Carre was pronounced dead at the scene, and Potter died shortly after arriving at a hospital, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The medical examiner said the couple died from “homicidal related trauma,” but authorities have released few other details.

“Through our police investigation, we reached a point where we were confident in that this was not random and this couple was targeted,” UW-Madison police spokesman Marc Lovicott told the Associated Press. “Beyond that, I can’t provide any further details as this is a very active police investigation.”

Potter was an associate professor at the university’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. She was also a physician at the Wingra Family Medical Center, and Medical Director of Employee Health Services for UW Health.

In a statement, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said Potter spoke French and Spanish and “approached the practice of family medicine with tremendous compassion, earning the respect of patients and colleagues alike.”

Carre was an education consultant who ran a business called Carre College Coaching. According to the business website, Carre was previously an adjunct history professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He also served as a former coaching director at Regent Soccer Club, a youth soccer organization in Madison.

The couple had three children, according to the State Journal.

A memorial on the Regent Soccer Club also appeared to refer to the Carre-Potter children.

“We are deeply saddened to say we have lost a very special member of the Regent family. Robin Carre was a friend, mentor, coach, and face of our club for a long time. Our hearts go out to Mimi, Ezra, Jonah, and the entire Carre-Potter family during this horrific time as they mourn the loss of Robin and his wife, Beth Potter,” the club’s website says.

One friend, Richard Klimer, shared a tribute on Facebook that included a photo of the victims. He said Potter became his friend and his doctor 20 years ago.

“Beth was the kindest most caring person that I have ever met,” Klimer wrote. “I still can not wrap my mind around this tragedy. Between tears, I just keep asking, why, why, why? Beth was brilliant, funny, kind, and full of love.”

A Facebook fundraiser has brought in more than $17,000 for the couple’s family.