Upgrade Your Sports Watching With a Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV On Sale Now

Enjoying the upcoming big game is about more than entertaining football — your television game has to be on par, too. And Best Buy’s 25 percent discount on a Samsung Smart TV is a play you don’t want to miss.

The TV’s 4K UHD display supports HDR10+ and its slim design means you’re going to showcase the game in style. It will support all of the devices you need to stream and enhance both the game and all the movies and shows you’ll watch on it after. Importantly, top streaming devices like the Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV Stick will all support the TV’s 4K capability. If you’re feeling like investing more in your experience, the 55-inch version of the Samsung TV is selling for $100 more. Free two-day delivery means this LED TV can be shipped, delivered, and installed days before the game, leaving you one thing less to worry about. Go ahead and focus on other essentials like the perfect seven-layer dip or exactly how how many pigs in blankets you plan to serve (there can never be too many, if you’re wondering).

And while the plenty-loud set of 10-watt speakers installed in the TV are plenty to cover your party, you might be planning a pre-game playlist or post-game dance party. Either way, make sure your speaker game is likewise styling with our roundup of the best looking speakers that look as good as they sound.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.