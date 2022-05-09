Uppercut Deluxe’s Styling Powder and Salt Spray Are the Perfect 1-2 Punch

When it comes to styling my hair, I have used dozens of different gels, clays, pomades and creams to middling levels of success. Across this coalition of different products, my hairstyles have changed. I’ve tried tons of different looks—everything from spiky upright hair to slicked-back hair seeing its time in the sun. However, as I’ve gotten older, the majority of the time I’m simply looking to comfortably shape my hair back in the mornings and give it a natural-looking boost of volume. Uppercut Deluxe has a couple of products perfectly tailored just for this, and they’ve quickly replaced all of the other hair products in my lineup.

The Australian haircare brand offers a number of men’s styling products, but the Uppercut Deluxe Styling Powder and the Uppercut Deluxe Salt Spray are my favorites by far. The styling powder replaces traditional water-based gels with a dried formula that you can sprinkle directly onto your hair. When first using the powder I just sort of sprinkled it over my head like a salt shaker and mixed it in. What is most surprising is how quickly you can shape and then leave it alone. Within a few seconds, the powder had made my hair surprisingly cooperative and easy to style. From there, I basically went about my day and my hair held its shape without being stiff to the touch.

The biggest advantage of this for me is that I generally shower at night, so if I’m usually doing my hair in the morning, I need to wet my hair with my hands or dunk it under running water, which is not how I prefer to start the day. The Uppercut Deluxe Styling Powder is the perfect way to style dry hair quickly and easily.

As for the salt spray, this has been probably the most beneficial hair I’ve ever used. When getting out of the shower, I’ll immediately spray down my hair with the Uppercut Deluxe Salt Spray and just mix it around. From there, the spray adds a bit of texture and shape to my hair. If I’m too lazy to do something with my hair or am going somewhere casual, having that little bit of texture that the salt spray provides helps me still have a solid look without needing to put a ton of effort in.

One of the smallest things that I really appreciate about the salt spray is that despite the can having a manual spraying mechanism, the company added a small ball on the inside, so when you shake it, it sounds like a classic spray paint can. This changes absolutely nothing about how the product is used or even the quality of the spray, but genuinely brings me joy and I shake the can literally every time I use it now.

For dry hair or wet hair, Uppercut Deluxe has a product that will make a massive difference to the style and texture of your hair. If it could turn my hair into something beautiful, there is essentially no hair it won't work well on.

