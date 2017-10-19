You Will Be Able To See Uranus Tonight. No Special Glasses Necessary.

No fancy Uranus glasses needed here folks.

Tonight, people all over the world will be able to see Uranus in all its blue-green glory without special glasses.

Jane Houston Jones from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said Uranus is “visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable.”

“It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye—and for sure in binoculars,” Houston Jones added.

Unlike this summer’s solar eclipse, there will be no need to hurry to the store in hopes of coveted Uranus glasses. Thank you, Uranus!

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the planet will be directly overhead at midnight October 19th and will set at sunrise October 20th.

Until then, here are some fun Uranus facts from NASA.