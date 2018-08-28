Urban Meyer Gave Assistant Zach Smith a Raise After Abuse Claims

Ohio State University Head Football Coach Urban Meyer gave Zach Smith a flattering performance review that led to a massive raise despite the longtime assistant coach being under police investigation for domestic violence. The revelation came out Tuesday when Ohio State released new documents detailing its investigation into the domestic-violence scandal. Meyer was hit with a three-game suspension last week for failing to inform the university of the police investigation into allegations Smith abused his ex-wife. University documents show Meyer gave Smith a performance review of four out of five for his adherence to the university’s “core values” for the period from June 2015 to June 2016. That evaluation led to Smith’s salary climbing 55 percent the next year. Smith also reportedly received the high marks after a stint at a substance-abuse rehabilitation facility, where he reportedly only stayed for four days before leaving.