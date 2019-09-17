The gods of home decor smile upon you: Urban Outfitters is running a massive sale that cuts up to 40% off nearly 2,000 items, from bedding to furniture, rugs, and much more. There’s a lot to choose from so we pulled out some highlights to give you an idea of what’s in store, literally.

Everyone could use a throw and with cooler weather approaching, the Brushed Fringe Trim Throw Blanket is a great choice. Grab it any of four different colors and get it for $39 right now. Or upgrade your sleep with the Ayat Tufted Comforter and get more than $100 off. It comes in three different colorways, each sporting a cozy look that’ll keep you warm and your room looking great. Or get the powerful statement piece that is this Triangle Bookshelf, down to $229 during the sale. It’ll go in any corner of your room and showcase your absolute favorite things. Whatever kind of home decor upgrade you’re looking for right now is very likely in the thousands of discounted options this sale provides. Hurry and see what’s there before the sale ends. | Shop at Urban Outfitters >

