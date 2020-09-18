U.S. Admits That ‘Putin’s Favorite Congressman’ Offered Pardon to Assange If He Covered Up Russia Links

LONDON—Lawyers representing the United States at Julian Assange’s extradition trial in Britain have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer, told the court that she had attended a meeting between Assange, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and pro-Trump troll Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on August 15 2017.

She said the two Americans said they were emissaries from Washington and “wanted us to believe they were acting on behalf of the president.”

They said they could help grant Assange a pardon in exchange for him revealing information about the source of the WikiLeaks information that showed it was not the Russians who hacked Democratic emails.

“They stated that President Trump was aware of and had approved of them coming to meet with Mr Assange to discuss a proposal—and that they would have an audience with the president to discuss the matter on their return to Washington, D.C.,” she said.

The White House has denied that Trump took part in any such plan.

The claim itself is not new—Assange’s lawyers alleged in February that former Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher offered Assange the deal in 2017, a year after emails that damaged Hillary Clinton in the presidential race had been published. WikiLeaks posted the stolen DNC emails after they were hacked by Russian operatives.

However, when Assange’s lawyers repeated the claim in a London courtroom on Friday, lawyers representing the U.S. accepted the witness statement as accurate and confirmed they had no intention of cross-examining the claim. They did dispute, however, that President Donald Trump gave his blessing for the pardon offer.

James Lewis QC, for the U.S. government, said: “The position of the government is we don't contest these things were said. We obviously do not accept the truth of what was said by others.”

Rohrabacher, who was known as Putin’s favorite congressman, corroborated Assange’s claim back in February, saying at the time: “I spoke to Julian Assange and told him if he would provide evidence about who gave WikiLeaks the emails I would petition the president to give him a pardon... He knew I could get to the president.”

Rohrabacher said he followed up the meeting by calling then White House chief of staff John Kelly to discuss the pardon. However, the ex congressman said he never spoke to Trump about it.

Regardless, Assange turned the offer down, his lawyers said.