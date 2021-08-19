Police Responding to ‘Active Bomb’ Threat Near Library of Congress

An “active bomb threat” is being investigated near the Library of Congress, prompting the evacuation of several buildings on Capitol Hill, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities said they were responding to a “suspicious vehicle” near the government building, which is mere feet from the Capitol and Supreme Court.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that police were responding to the potential threat of an explosive device in a truck, and negotiators have been sent to engage with a man making claims about a bomb. The investigators are still trying to figure out whether the explosive is operable and the man has an actual detonator in his hand, according to the Associated Press.

Sources confirmed to The Daily Beast that Cannon, a House office building where congressional staff work, was evacuated in response to the threat.

Parts of the Library of Congress complex, including the Jefferson and Madison buildings were also evacuated.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. “We are monitoring this situation.”

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that its Washington Filed Division was also responding to the threat.