Trump Justice Department Crosses New Line, Charges Assange With Publishing U.S. Secrets

In a stunning escalation of the Trump administration’s war on the press, the Justice Department has indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for revealing government secrets under the Espionage Act. It's the first time in modern U.S. history a publisher has been charged under the World War I-era law.

The indictment charges Assange with 16 counts of receiving or disclosing material leaked by then-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2009 and 2010. The charges invoke broad provisions of the Espionage Act that make it a crime to disclose or retain any U.S. defense information knowing it “could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” The act has no exception for reporters or publishers, but prior administrations have balked at invoking the law against journalists for fear of colliding with the First Amendment.

The Justice Department immediately sought to draw a distinction between Assange and the press in a briefing for reporters announcing the new indictment.

“The department takes seriously the role of journalists in our democracy and we thank you for it,” said John Demers, head of the department’s National Security Division. It has not and never has been the department’s policy to target them for reporting. But Julian Assange is no journalist.”

Demers cited WikiLeaks’ alleged publication of the names of U.S. government sources, saying it endangered people in China, Iran, and Syria.

WikiLeaks on Twitter called the prosecution “the end of national security journalism and the First Amendment.”

A former senior Justice Department official told The Daily Beast last month after the first Assange indictment that the Trump administration saw his case as a way to pursue their war on leaks. Mary McCord, who was acting head of the National Security Division, said the administration brought new attention to the case, which the Obama administration had not prosecuted.

“There was renewed interest under the new administration to revisit issues of what qualifies as the media and to look back at the Assange case,” McCord said.

The leaked documents comprised 250,000 State Department cables, 90,000 Army field reports from Afghanistan, 400,000 from Iraq, and 800 detainee assessment briefs from Guantanamo Bay.

Assange released most of that material without redaction, and the new indictment claims that the U.S. sources identified in the leaks were put in harm's way as a result.

“By publishing these documents without redacting the human sources' names or other identifying information, Assange created a grave and imminent risk that the innocent people he named would suffer serious physical harm and/or arbitrary detention,” the indictment charges.

The indictment uses Assange’s own words to cast WikiLeaks as a defacto hostile intelligence agency, citing the WikiLeaks founder’s own description of his site as an “intelligence agency of the people”, and lingering on Assange’s chats with Manning in which he encouraged and guided the soldier in the leaking. It also claims Manning deliberately sought out military secrets that were listed on a “most wanted leaks” section on the WikiLeaks’ website.

As with Assange’s previous charges, the new indictment accuses Assange of agreeing to attempt to crack an Army password to help Manning conceal her massive downloads of information.

The earlier computer hacking charge was unsealed in April after Assange was kicked out the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Assange is currently serving an 11-month sentence in the UK for jumping bail in a Swedish rape investigation, while the U.S. pushes its request to extradite him to the United States.