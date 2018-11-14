U.S. Not Deploying Experts to Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The U.S. has not sent experts to the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo because of militia attacks and is working with neighboring companies to contain the worsening outbreak, government officials said on Wednesday.

The outbreak in the DRC has now become the worst in the country’s history, officials said in a briefing. Nearly 175 people have died from confirmed cases of Ebola, but hundreds more may have succumbed to the hemorrhagic fever, which attacks organs and the immune system.

While nine previous Ebola outbreaks in the Congo were contained successfully, officials said the current outbreak is more difficult because of repeated attacks by local militia led by the Allied Democratic Forces—two of them just this week. The attacks have hindered medical personnel trying to control the extremely contagious disease.

The U.S. and some international health organizations have not sent military personnel or public health workers into the field as a result of the security situation. The U.S. said it is working with Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi on efforts to keep the outbreak from crossing borders.

The larger the outbreak gets the greater the possibility that someone from one of the affected areas who is unknowingly infected could travel to the U.S. Because of Ebola’s incubation period, it can be days or weeks before someone shows symptoms.

In 2014, a Liberian man visiting family in Dallas died of Ebola, and two health care workers who treated him contracted the disease but survived. A doctor who returned to the U.S. from working in Guinea also fell ill but survived.

Officials said that the administration has been undertaking an “aggressive response” to the outbreak. A variety of experimental therapies and vaccines have been deployed on a “compassionate” basis.