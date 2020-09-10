U.S. Identifies Rudy Ally and Biden Dirt-Peddler as an ‘Active Russian Agent’

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned on Thursday one of Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian allies for interference in the U.S. elections. Andriy Derkach worked closely with the president’s personal attorney—and with the Trump-friendly cable network, OANN—to push accusations of political misconduct against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Derkach, a member of Kyiv’s parliament and son of a former KGB officer, has also been supplying documents to Republicans on Capitol Hill, where Sen. Ron Johnson is conducting an election-eve investigation into the Bidens’ conduct in Ukraine.

Derkach—described by the Treasury Department as “an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services”—stands accused of orchestrating a “covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives” about the Bidens via “edited audio tapes and other unsupported information,” which launched “corruption investigations in both Ukraine and the United States designed to culminate prior to election day.”

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Derkach has been cozying up to team Trump for months—meeting with Giuliani in Kyiv in December of last year to push the conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential election. (“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services,” Fiona Hill, Trump’s former top aide for Russia policy, told Congress last year.)

In May, Derkach released edited audio recordings of what he claimed were compromising conversations between Joe Biden and former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko. In the tapes, Biden praises Poroshenko for appointing a new prosecutor general and promises to sign a $1 billion loan guarantee in return for the anti-corruption efforts. Derkach claimed that investigative journalists had leaked the phone calls to him.

Trumpworld figures claimed the tapes backed up a long-running conspiracy that Biden tried to force out the old prosecutor general to head off an investigation into the Ukraine gas company Burisma, where his son Hunter sat on the board. But Joe Biden’s campaign called the audio recordings a “nothingburger” and his team has long denied that his push with Poroshenko as vice president had anything to do with Burisma. (Biden did not mention Burisma or Hunter Biden on the leaked tapes, and he has previously acknowledged that U.S. loans to Ukraine were contingent on anti-corruption progress.)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.