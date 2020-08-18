Senate Releases Final Report Into ‘Aggressive’ Russian Interference in 2016 Election

The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its fifth and final report on Russia’s “aggressive, multifaceted effort” to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

The committee described its latest bipartisan report as “the most comprehensive description to date of Russia’s activities and the threat they posed,” and said it sheds more light on Paul Manafort’s “connection to Russian influence actors” and the FBI’s treatment of the dossier from ex intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The committee found that Manafort’s high-level access to the Trump campaign and his willingness to share information with Russian and Ukrainian operatives—particularly Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik, who he’d previously hired and worked with, and oligarch Oleg Deripaska—represented “a grave counterintelligence threat.”

The report states that the Kremlin capitalized on the “relative inexperience” of Trump’s team as well as “Trump’s desire to deepen ties with Russia.” The document says: “The lack of vetting of foreign interactions by Transition officials left the Transition open to influence and manipulation by foreign intelligence services, government leaders, and co-opted business executives.”

The report also reveals that WikiLeaks most likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence efforts when it hacked and released emails from the Democratic National Convention in the lead up to the 2016 election.

WikiLeaks “actively sought, and played, a key role in the Russian influence campaign,” the report says. While the Senate committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign knew for sure that the hack was done by Russia, the campaign was “indifferent” as to whether it and WikiLeaks were furthering a Russian interference effort.

Although the full committee signed off on the report, Democrats and Republicans ended up with wildly different interpretations about what the document reveals about the Trump campaign and its contact with Russian actors.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the almost 1,000-page document exposes the “breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections.”

Warner added: “This cannot happen again.”

Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio said: “We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.”