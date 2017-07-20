U.S. Treasury Fines Exxon $2M for Violating Russia Sanctions

Read it at The Washington Post
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it’s fining Exxon Mobil Corp $2 million for showing “reckless disregard” for Russia sanctions, the Associated Press reported. Treasury said Exxon subsidiaries signed a deal with Igor Sechin, the chairman of a Russian oil giant, who is on a U.S. blacklist in May 2014. At the time, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil company's CEO, and Exxon executives allegedly knew Sechin was blacklisted but proceeded to do business with him.