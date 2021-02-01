U.S. Vaccine Rollout Looks Bad—Until You Look Elsewhere

The United States leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, and it’s not even close. But the U.S. also has led the world in COVID-19 vaccine development, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing two highly effective vaccines within a year of the Wuhan outbreak. And even though the vaccine rollout has been hugely disappointing, the U.S. is still, somehow, among the world’s leaders in getting shots into people’s arms.

The country is well on track to gain herd immunity this year, even as tales of long lines, supply-chain problems, line-skipping, and broken eligibility rules are inescapable.

Still, the causes of the initial delays, and the reasons why, even with a botched rollout, the United States is vaccinating its population faster than most countries are disturbing. They raise the urgent question of how the process can be sped up, especially for the most vulnerable—and, just as important, how to bring the rest of the planet along, too.