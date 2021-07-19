U.S. Women’s Gymnast Tests Positive for COVID in Tokyo Olympic Chaos

Some might say the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was doomed from the start. The number of COVID-19 cases inside the Olympic Village is climbing at such a quick pace, the Olympics committee has started an online ticker to keep track.

Early Monday, the toll began to finally hit home for American Olympics fans: The U.S. women’s gymnastics team confirmed that one of its members had tested positive for COVID-19, putting the whole team at risk of missing their competition as they self-isolate. The infection was detected in the city of Narita, about 35 miles from the main Olympic venue.

The U.S. team did not identify the athlete. As the news came, Olympic favorite Simone Biles posted a picture of herself, masked, inside the Olympic Village, as part of what was reported to be a team photo op.

NBC News reported the test result came as the athlete was training in Narita, in the Tokyo suburbs. She is between the age of 10 and 19, it reported.

Biles, who won four golds in Rio, is 24 years old.

USA Today’s top sports columnist Nancy Armour suggested that the COVID-19 positive case was in a team alternate—since the starting team had been posting on social media. “Given the six members are all currently posting photos from the Olympic Village, would suggest it’s not a team member but an alternate,” Armour tweeted Monday.

Many will wonder if that is the case; among the Team USA alternates is 17-year-old Leanne Wong, who made headlines when she said she was not vaccinated and didn’t intend to be after she was selected for the team.

Over the weekend, three South African soccer players joined the 44 positive cases already reported among staff, athletes, trainers, and media who undergo regular testing. Six British athletes and two staffers are isolating after someone tested positive on their flight to Japan and American tennis sensation Coco Gauff had to bow out after testing positive Sunday.

In an unprecedented move for a billion-dollar-deal, Japanese auto giant Toyota has decided it won’t be running any Olympics-related advertisements during the upcoming Games. The message one of the IOC’s biggest corporate sponsors is trying to send is clear: The Games must not go on.

Tokyo is also under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge, fed by the highly contagious Delta variant, causing concerns in the city that these Games should not go on.

“There are many issues with these Games that are proving difficult to be understood,” Toyota Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata said Monday announcing the pullback. The company founder’s grandson and Chief Executive Akio Toyoda also announced he would be skipping the Opening Ceremony even though the company privately sponsors more than 200 athletes.

Toyota has spent more than $1 billion in an eight-year Olympics sponsorship deal that will cover the Games all the way to 2024. By not participating in promoting the Games through its advertisements, it could be in breach of their contract.

“There is a mixed public sentiment towards the Games,” Masa Takaya, a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson, said Monday, according to the AP. “I need to emphasize that those partners and companies have been very supportive to Tokyo 2020. They are passionate about making these Games happen.”