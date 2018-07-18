Use Microsoft VBA to Transform The Way You Manage Your Time At Work

Most people understand the basics of working with Excel, but still have to spend hours of valuable time painstakingly filling out spreadsheets to complete any number of tasks. If you want to demonstrate your efficiency to your boss or free up time to spend on more satisfying projects, you can learn VBA with the Microsoft VBA Bundle to set up customized workflows and make yourself more productive.

VBA stands for Visual Basic for Applications and it helps you automate tasks so you don't have to set up the same worksheets and workbooks repeatedly. You can use VBA to automate procedures (like setting up a monthly report) and other repetitive actions, as well as to customize Excel to suit users in your organization.

This bundle includes two courses — the first teaches all the VBA features, including automation, defining and managing variables, and exploring PivotTables. The second course dives into more advanced topics, including how to design and implement special classes of objects and how to modify the Excel user interface.

Usually, the Microsoft VBA Bundle is $138, but you can get it now for $29.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.