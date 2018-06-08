Use This Compact Breathalyzer To Test Your BAC Level And Avoid Bad Decisions

Whether you have a few cocktails after work or a few beers while you're at sporting event, testing your Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level is the only surefire way to know that you're legally drunk and not just...feeling good. This BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, making it an easy way to check BAC on your own.

Using a law enforcement-grade fuel cell sensor, this compact device accurately monitors your alcohol consumption, and with ZeroLine Technology, it can estimate how long it will be until your BAC returns to 0.00%. You can input and save your BAC results, including what you drank and where, helping you keep track of how your body is processing alcohol.

You can even share your results via text or social messages, so your friends can help you stay accountable. Usually, this BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer is $199.99, but you can get it now for $79.

