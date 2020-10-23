Here’s Who Top Vaccine Experts Are Most Worried About

Some of America’s top vaccine experts met with federal health authorities on Thursday to discuss the urgent effort to develop, produce, distribute, and administer a vaccine for the coronavirus ravaging the United States.

The online meeting of the 18-member Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) didn’t result in a sudden green light for any of the top candidates to ward off infection. The committee, overseen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), plans to reconvene in the coming weeks—or months—in order to endorse, or nix, potential vaccines. And yet the six-hour meeting, plagued by the usual connectivity problems and webcam gaffes, offered a window into scientists’ top concerns as the country hurtles toward an unprecedented mass-vaccination program.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.