This Coffee Maker Uses a Vacuum To Make The Perfect Cup

Scouting Report: This pour-over machine isn’t just easy to use, it utilizes new technology to make a better, less bitter cup than I’ve ever managed to brew on my own.

I’m pretty set in my ways when it comes to coffee. I have my machine, and I do a pour over from time to time. Even though we’re always looking at new coffee products, there are few that really change my habits. Recently, the VacOne came out—a supposed revolution to the at-home pour over, and so, I was excited to give it a run for its money.

VacOne Air Brewer

What sets the VacOne apart from your traditional pour over is one main thing—a vacuum. Instead of a paper filter, it uses a filter similar to what you might find in a Mr. Coffee, but the coffee it brews is far superior. It’s incredibly easy to use: you add about 20 grams of fine ground coffee (finer than you would if you were making regular pour over), and then 250mL of hot water. From there, you let it steep for about a minute, giving the mixture a stir to ensure that all of the coffee falls to the bottom. Once the minute has elapsed, you press this button up top which initiates the vacuum. All of a sudden, a sucking noise comes from the machine, and coffee starts to stream down into the glass carafe below, until all of the liquid is gone from the top, leaving a sort of bundt cake of coffee grounds. Give the button another press and voila, a perfectly brewed cup, literally every single time. The coffee itself is incredibly delicious. It’s as if the vacuum sucks all of the bitterness right out of the coffee, leaving only the flavors listed on the bag left behind, resulting in an incredibly flavorful and drinkable cup of coffee. The machine can also make cold brew coffee in a similar manner, which is great for the looming summer months.

There was one thing that threw me off initially which is that the machine comes with a charger. I don’t want to have to charge my coffee machine, I thought. But to be fair, I’ve made about 50 cups and haven’t needed to give it a charge yet. They say it can make 150 cups without needing to charge, and it’s on pace to do so for me. In my opinion, a 2-hour charge every couple of months is far worth it, especially after having tasted the amazing cups of coffee it brews, with very little effort on my part.

