Save Your Wine and Your Money With This Prime Day Sale

Vacu Vin Wine Saver, 20% Off

Scouted Contributor Jada Ojii says this little gadget keeps wine fresh days after opening it, saving them money and wine. Plus, it’s really easy to use.

Do you ever open a bottle of wine and think, I don’t want to drink all of this tonight? To help curb that anxiety, we recommend the Vacu Vin, which helps reseal wine bottles easily, and keeps wine fresh for several days. So now, you can just enjoy a glass with dinner, no more no less (or you can have more, who are we kidding it’s been a tough year).

