‘Vagina Whisperer’ OBGYN Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Medical Board

A Las Vegas gynecologist—who billed himself as a certified sexual health clinician under an Instagram account that used the words “vagina whisperer”—is facing a complaint from Nevada’s medical board, which has accused him of repeated “sexual misconduct,” including asking female patients to pose for sexually explicit photographs for his business.

The new filing charges Dr. George Chambers with disruptive behavior, disreputable conduct, engaging in conduct intended to deceive, failure to maintain accurate medical records, continual failure to practice medicine properly, and engaging in conduct that violates the trust of a patient and exploits the relationship with the patient for financial or other personal gain.

Details in the state Board of Medical Examiners’ complaint paint an unsettling picture of the 51-year-old OBGYN, who allegedly “violated patients’ trust by engaging in sexual improprieties” such as inviting them to “boudoir” photography sessions. Before these accusations, at least one woman filed a police report against Chambers that ultimately didn’t lead to criminal charges.

Two patients identified in the complaint told The Daily Beast that they’re coming forward to prevent other women from experiencing similar conduct with Chambers or any other doctor. “I knew the situation was not normal, it felt wrong, and many things that were done and said by Dr. Chambers completely shocked and upset me,” said one woman, who is referred to as “Patient A” in the complaint. “But my frame of reference kept me from recognizing, in those moments, the true nature of what was happening to me.”

According to the document, when “Patient A” visited Chambers for a surgery consultation in November 2020, he injured and humiliated her by sticking his hand in her vagina. He then allegedly used sexual slang to describe his actions, telling the 36-year-old that he’d attempted to “fist” her. The complaint says Chambers also used the woman’s cellphone to take photos of her vagina and asked her to text him two of the images for her medical file.

In another episode, Chambers allegedly offered 35-year-old “Patient B” $1,000 for nude photos. The filing says the images were “ostensibly to use in an advertisement for his services,” and “not for purposes of medical examination or treatment.”

The doctor is accused of making a similar pitch to “Patient C” during an October 2019 appointment after the 27-year-old mentioned she was struggling financially. Chambers told the patient he was “seeking models to participate in a photography session in which photos would be taken of the model’s vaginal area and nude body,” the complaint alleges, adding that the images would be used for his “portfolio” or for advertising.

The gynecologist allegedly tried to sweeten the proposal by claiming he’d give her a thumb drive of the “boudoir” photos from their session. “Patient C thought it was odd that [Chambers] was soliciting photographs of her vaginal area as a representative of his work because he had never performed any cosmetic procedure on her genitals,” the filing adds.

The medical board alleges Chambers “repeatedly exploited his relationships with patients and violated patients’ trust by engaging in sexual improprieties that constitute sexual misconduct,” and that his “repeated acts of sexual misconduct” and Medical Practice Act violations “undermine the public’s trust and respect for the medical profession.”

Chambers did not return messages seeking comment.

The doctor, who was licensed in Nevada in 2003, was active on Instagram under the handle @vaginawhispererlasvegas before deactivating the account on Thursday. He marketed himself as a board-certified OBGYN also specializing in cosmetic gynecology, and touted his glowing Yelp reviews and a “top doctor” distinction from Health Care Quarterly.

On his practice’s website, which was also shut down recently, Chambers boasted that he is “the only board certified obstetrician and gynecologist in Nevada who is also certified in sexual health medicine.” The site added, “As a gynecological surgeon who was raised and positively influenced by women, Dr. Chambers recognizes that all women want to look and feel beautiful.”

“I am living my dream every day because I was blessed to have discovered my true purpose in life,” Chambers wrote in a bio on his now-defunct site.

“I use four guiding principles when I approach patient care: 1. I provide the same level of care as I would want for the women in my family. 2. I obey the basic rules of surgery to ensure a safe outcome for my patients. 3. I respect the human body; thus, I create surgical incisions that will be aesthetically pleasing to my patients and to me. 4. I take pride in my work.”

His TikTok and Instagram accounts shared videos of surgeries and closeups of vaginas. One showed Chambers dancing into his disposable surgery gown, past what appears to be the body of a patient on a table. “Dr. C living his best life,” reads text superimposed on the video. It’s unclear whether patients knew he was recording himself during these procedures.

On Instagram, he promoted his services with images that appeared to be amateur photographs of women’s bodies that were edited or filtered. A regular feature on his account was “Sexplained with Dr. C,” which delved into fetishes and sexual terminology that some audiences might find more fitting for pornography than a medical office. “Why do some men steal women’s panties?” one post in that series asked. Another explored the term “cuckold.”

Chambers’ account also posted a meme that declared: “If it doesn’t bring you income, motivation or orgasms it doesn’t belong in your life.”

The woman referred to as “Patient B” told The Daily Beast that Chambers, over her seven years as his patient, appeared “very focused on sex.”

She says Chambers had a “charming personality and great bedside manner” but some aspects of his practice seemed off—such as when he’d ask invasive questions about her sex life and libido and, unsolicited, discussed his sexual activities with her. Sometimes during her visits, they’d spend over an hour chit-chatting in the exam room.

“He was different from other OBGYNs,” she said. “He wouldn’t wait for me to ask a question about my sexual health, he would just fire questions away … I’m sitting in the room feeling like I have no choice but to answer these questions.”

“He also would ask me about past trauma, things like that,” the patient said. “I was raped when I was 16 years old. He knew things like this. He was very kind. I felt heard. I trusted him with a lot of personal information.” The patient said she’d referred other women to Chambers over the years and told people, “You either really like him or really hate him.”

But one particular encounter raised red flags. She says that after Chambers delivered her baby and was stitching her up, she overheard him make “inappropriate comments” about women and their vaginas. She says these comments arrived when she was particularly vulnerable, legs spread on a hospital bed, and in front of a male nurse. “He said it’s good that I tore because that means I wasn’t loosey goosey,” she said, adding that she was so disturbed by his comments that she wrote them down to document them.

Still, Patient B and Chambers had a friendly relationship. “He would make comments over the years such as, ‘You’re beautiful.’ But I never took it to mean anything other than he’s trying to build my self-confidence, make me feel better,” she said. Chambers also texted the patient and asked her to vote for him in “top doctor” awards contests.

Her October 2018 visit, however, would be her last. That day, Patient B had a breast exam in front of two female student doctors and a nurse. “He walks in and right off the bat, he starts telling the student doctors, ‘Oh, this is my patient. She was gang-raped.’ So right there I’m thinking this is personal information that I trusted you with. You’re telling people I’ve never met as a way to brag that you have a good relationship with your patients.”

Patient B told The Daily Beast that she’s sharing these private details because she wants people to have a clear picture of how she believes he manipulated her.

According to the patient, the nurse left the room and Chambers then asked his underlings to follow her. “He said, ‘Have you ever posed nude?’ with a creepy smile on his face,” the patient said. “I said, ‘No, why do you ask?’ And then he went on to tell me that he needs models to pose nude for his ads for his labiaplasty website.”

“It was very awkward. I didn’t know what to do or what to say. I kept trying to steer the conversation away from that topic.”

She said Chambers told her she was “so beautiful” and “perfect” for his ads and suggested that while he could pay less for stock photos of women, he wanted to photograph her instead. “I want the real women, the women who have been through so much,” Chambers allegedly told her, adding that he’d pay her $1,000.

Patient B says Chambers brought out his cellphone and showed her a photo of a woman squatting and looking at the camera. The image appeared to be edited with photo filters. “He told me that he does this with his patients,” she said. “He told me his patients get very provocative and seductive in front of him, especially when he tells them to ‘fuck the camera.’”

Patient B said she ticked off excuses to reject his proposal, including informing him that she’d had laser hair removal. During the entire conversation, the patient was naked with a paper gown covering her bottom half. Chambers then asked her to stand so he could look at her, she says. After she stood, Chambers allegedly commented, “Perfect, even more perfect.”

While she says Chambers claimed to need photos for his labiaplasty practice, she’d never had the surgery or planned to; there would be no before or after photos from her.

Chambers was persistent, she says, and offered her copies of the photos to give to her husband. “What husband wouldn’t want nude professional photos of their wife?” Chambers asked, according to the patient. The doctor then allegedly warned, “But just make sure your husband doesn’t know that I was the photographer. You can’t tell him I was the photographer and you can’t tell him where it was taken.”

She said that before she left his office, Chambers asked her to text him with her decision but to keep the details vague, only referring to his offer as a “project.”

“I felt violated, embarrassed and angry,” the patient said in an interview, “and I knew I was never going to come back there.”

The Daily Beast reviewed a copy of a text message Patient B sent to Chambers after the visit. “I feel that doing this project would be crossing several boundaries and would be highly unethical,” she wrote. “I am not interested. I will also be picking up copies of my medical records and will be seeing a different gynecologist.”

Chambers replied, in part, “I respect ur decision. Sorry the request offended u, but it the only way I recruit models for my ads. It does not violate the code of medical ethics. I will miss u as a patient. I hope and wish for u continued good health and best wishes.”

He added, “U know, I am in the process of developing a YouTube channel and Instagram page for sexual health medicine. I was concerned about losing patients. Again, my sincerest apology to u.”

“He kept trying to convince me that because I’ve been through so much in my life, that if I were to do this for him that it would be incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” Patient B said. “And he really tried to stress that point. You’re telling me that this will be empowering for me. The empowering thing is to walk out of your office.”

Meanwhile, Patient A told The Daily Beast that she’d contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department weeks after her November 2020 encounter with Chambers.

She says officers downloaded the entire contents of her cellphone and, over a seven-month period, claimed to be investigating Chambers. But in July 2021, a detective allegedly called her and said they had “good news”: They determined Chambers had not sexually assaulted her.

“I responded asking how ‘fisting’ someone was not sexual assault, to which the detective said that they ‘don’t know what Chambers put in your vagina,’” the patient said. “I responded saying, ‘I know what he put in my vagina. I felt it, and Dr. Chambers told me and showed me exactly what it was.’” She said she then reminded the officer of the “excruciating pain and damage” that Chambers allegedly caused her, which resulted in a visit to her OBGYN six days later.

“Detectives maintained that they didn’t know what was put in my vagina and I was not sexually assaulted,” Patient A said.

She says that when she spoke to a detective on another occasion, he told her that she consented to Chambers’ exam, so it wasn’t sexual assault. “I consented only to an exam to assess damage to the perineum, not to ‘fisting,’” she told The Daily Beast.

“I called the lieutenant overseeing the investigation and was assured that no matter how many women report Dr. Chambers to the police, my case would never be reopened,” she said.

“Through my experience,” she said. “I have come to understand that women are at risk everywhere of not only being sexually abused, but also of having the systems meant to protect them from such abuse, instead, compound their trauma.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Las Vegas police for comment.

The medical board’s complaint says that Patient A’s regular gynecologist referred her to Dr. Chambers for a damaged perineum. During her office visit, the filing states, Chambers asked her to undress and to keep her cellphone nearby, so that he could use it to take photographs of her body during his examination.

Chambers then used her phone to take a dozen photos of her vaginal and anal areas, the complaint states, and asked her to text him two of the images. “Patient A was uncomfortable texting the pictures to [Chambers’] cellular phone, in part because she had no assurances that the data was being exchanged securely, how the pictures might be used, or who might have access to them once they were sent,” the filing says.

The board’s complaint says that one of the photographs—which the doctor did not request from her—showed him inserting four fingers into her vagina.

The filing says Chambers told the medical board investigators that he had only inserted two fingers to evaluate her pelvic floor muscles. But, according to the complaint, he failed to document what the patient’s cellphone pic actually revealed in medical records.

After the physical exam, the complaint adds, Chambers told the patient that “he had attempted to ‘fist’ her, that is, insert his entire hand into her vagina … but had been unable to insert his entire hand, and he showed her how much of his hand he had been able to insert.” The woman “suffered pain and tenderness in her genital area” after Chambers’ maneuver, the filing says.

The document alleges that Chambers’ “action in taking numerous pictures” of Patient A “were not for purposes of medical examination or treatment” and that his use of the “the nonmedical term ‘fisting’” had “humiliated and sexually demeaned Patient A.”

The medical board adds that Chambers’ decision to take multiple photographs of Patient A and direct her to send them via text “was disrespectful of Patient A’s privacy.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Patient A said she never expected to receive anything “other than appropriate and competent medical care.”

“I was confident that I would be safe and trusted that my body and personal health information would be handled with respect and proper attention,” Patient A said. “It is because of that confidence, those expectations, and also the understanding that gynecological visits are, by their nature, uncomfortable that I was initially unable to recognize what a dangerous situation I was in.”

Before the medical board filed the complaint, Patient A also tried other avenues to hold Dr. Chambers accountable for what she believes was sexual assault. She says she reached out to attorneys, other physicians in the community, media outlets, Yelp, and the FBI.

“Every single one of these efforts, up until now, has failed to protect women or command justice and has resulted in compounding trauma for myself,” Patient A said. “Being rejected repeatedly after having been put in the most exposed and vulnerable position that I had ever been in made me feel worthless and made me believe that the failed systems were somehow my fault.”

In 2021, Patient A left a brief review about her experience with Chambers on Yelp, using a pseudonym. “What I experienced is very concerning,” she wrote. “To say Dr. Chambers was inappropriate with me would be a gross understatement in my opinion. I hope that any woman who has had a similar experience will come forward.”

Chambers posted an answer stating, “No one with your name appears in my patient database. So, you are clearly using an alias to besmirch my name and reputation with this review because you believe you will remain anonymous.”

“If you were actually evaluated by me and you believe I was inappropriate, please report me to the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners,” Chambers wrote. “If you believe I committed a crime, please go to the police. By doing so, there would be an appropriate investigation of you and me. But, don’t hide behind social media to trash my name in such a vile manner.”

She told The Daily Beast she has a message for women in similar situations.

“There are people out there who care about them, believe them, value them, and want to support them through what they are enduring,” Patient A said. “And I want them to know that their value is not determined by the failures of the systems which are meant to protect them.”