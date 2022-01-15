Here's What To Get Your Wife Who Has Everything For Valentine's Day

Well, it's officially that time of year again, folks. Valentine's Day 2022 is just around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about gifts to treat your sweetheart to this February 14. The good old Hallmark Holiday is can be a tricky one when it comes to picking out Valentine's Day gifts for the wife who has everything (or any S.O. who stubbornly swears they don't want anything), but fortunately, there are plenty of non-cheesy gifts they'll love and most importantly, don't already own.

Chocolate and romantic floral bouquets are obvious (and easy) choices when it comes to V-day gifting, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they're safe choices. Frankly, these cliched V-day go-to's require very little thought or planning, and this is usually painfully obvious to the giftee in question. While a box of candy and red roses are great *complements* to any Valentine's Day gift, I do suggest snagging something in addition to them so it will at least, make it look like you thought about their gift ahead of time (even if you definitely didn't).

While we still have a good chunk of time before Valentine's Day actually arrives, with the ongoing supply chain issues the country is facing, it's advised to start your shopping early this year if you want to make sure the gift arrives in time. Rather than going on a fruitless Google excursion to try to find a non-generic gift amidst the endless pink and red virtual aisles, allow me to make some solid suggestions to help save you some time—and frustration.

From next-generation makeup mirrors with Bluetooth functionality to a wrinkle-reducing sill pillowcase that'll make her feel like a modern-day Sleeping Beauty, I've rounded up a few Cupid-approved Valentine's Day gifts for the wife who has everything to consider this year. You're welcome!

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Like a portable sauna, this detoxifying and beautifying infrared blanket helps the body get rid of toxins (great for both hangovers and overall wellness) and promotes the release of endorphins for a "natural high." Plus, its ultra-portable design allows you to take it with you for on-the-go sweat sessions (it folds up and fits nearly in suitcases). Described as "like a warm hug" and a "life saver," HigherDOSES's Infrared Sauna blanket is a way better gift than gifting her a one-time trip to the spa. Take it from one husband who titled his review "Happy wife, happy life": "My wife has been using this blanket almost every day since Christmas, she absolutely loves it. She no longer has to go pay for $70 dollar sessions at her local sweatshop," the reviewer said. Buy at HigherDOSE $ 499 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Caudalie Premier Cru Anti-Aging Serum This newly launched anti-aging serum by cult-favorite French brand, Caudalie, literally tightens the skin in three minutes. Trust me, if you're worried about gifting her skincare out of the fear of offending her, don't be. She's going to love this magical serum. Buy at Sephora $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Caudalie $ 129 Free Shipping

Glamcor Riki Loves Riki Bluetooth Skinny Mirror This premium makeup mirror not only features customizable HD daylight settings but it's also engineered with a Bluetooth-powered selfie function so she can take cute pics, videos, TikToks, etc. hands-free. This influencer-approved mirror is one of the most covetable gifts of 2022—it's very unlikely she isn't going to fall in love with this. "I got this mirror as a present, and once you have it you seriously can't go back to doing [your] makeup without it! Obsessed!" writes one Revolve reviewer. Buy at Revolve $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adam & Eve Lovense Lush 3 Bullet Vibrator If you and your S.O. are looking to spice things up in the bedroom, why not give the gift of a heightened orgasm courtesy of a luxe vibrator. Best of all, Lovense Lush 3 is Bluetooth compatible (with the app) so you can even control the vibrations when you and your lover are long distance (or in the same room, of course.) "Got as a Christmas present for my wife. She loved the experience of random control! We had a wonderful time playing games while she was wearing it. She said it was very comfortable to wear for an extended period of time!" wrote one Adam and Eve reviewer. Buy at Adam & Eve $ 139.95 Free Shipping

Beauty Pie SLEEPEASY™ Limited Edition Silk Pillowcase This luxe 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcase not only looks lovely, but it's also a godsend for preventing breakage and split ends and even preventing fine lines and wrinkles. Best of all, you can save $10 off your first order when you become a Beauty Pie member. Use the code THEDAILYBEAST10 at checkout to redeem! "These are the best silk pillows around. I have three which l alternate so l am never without them. I even take one when l travel, they are big enough to slip over any hotel pillow. Divine," writes one Beauty Pie reviewer. Buy at BEAUTY PIE $ 80 Free Shipping

Mott & Bow Cashmere Sweater All in all, it goes without saying—you simply can't go wrong with cashmere. Sweater weather is still in full swing, and if your love has a taste for both luxury and all things cozy, look no further than Mott & Bow's versatile Cashmere V-neck sweater. Buy at Mott & Bow $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Victoria's Secret Satin Long Pajama Set There's nothing like a pair of silky matching pajamas to make you excited to curl up in bed. These iconic long pajamas by none other than Victoria's Secret come in a wide array of festive, Valentine's Day-approved colorways and patterns, including the baby pink polka dot pair pictured above. She'll be swooning. Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lawless Forget the Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask For the ultimate baby soft and plump lips, Lawless beauty's Forget the Filler range is my go-to. You can't go wrong with the line's original Forget The Filler Plumping Glosses, but the newly launched Forget the Filler Plumping Overnight Mask is an extra special treat she'll love. "I have been using this lip mask non-stop for the past few days. I absolutely love the way my lips feel after application. It’s not super sticky and it doesn’t dry out my lips at all. My lips look so much more full and plump after using as well!" one Sephora reviewer raves. Buy at Sephora $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream In case you haven't heard, this is ~the~ most coveted skincare product of the moment, and yes, it's worth every penny. I don't know one woman who doesn't either already own or want this premium anti-aging moisturizer. Even if she does already have it in her skincare lineup, she'll be grateful you stocked her stash with a backup. "I bought this because of the hype and I really didn't want it to live up to expectations because of the price point but honestly this is so good - my skin never looks better than when I use this cream," one Space NK reviewer says. Buy at SpaceNK $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Nordstrom $

Dermelect Lip & Lash Max Duo Down from $104 What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a plumper kissable pout and extra-voluminous lashes for the ultimate batting power? Dermelect Cosmeceuticals beauty range is powered by clinical-grade active ingredients—no fluff or fancy marketing—just visible results. This set contains two of their best-sellers: the Smooth Lip Volumizer and the XL Lash Volumizer. Buy at Dermelect $ 89 Free Shipping

Gooseberry Intimates My Crush Plunge Bra If you have a vague idea of what size bra and underwear your partner wears, do them a favor and gift them with a sexy (yet so comfortable) set of Gooseberry Lingerie. What I love about Gooseberry's bras and underwear is that both are designed with adjustable straps for a customized fit that never digs in or pinches (yes, even the panties!). Check out the matching panties here. Buy at Gooseberry $ 78

Brunette The Label Not Your Boyfriend's Crew Neck Sweatshirt Both my fiance and I are obsessed with this blushy rose sweatshirt. I'm obsessed with the chic colorway and cute graphic (I got blonde because that's my hair color) and he is blown away by how unbelievably soft the fabric is. Of course, I'm also impressed by how cozy it is too. I never thought I'd be in love with a sweatshirt, but here I am. If your S.O. is into graphic tees, grab her one of these chic sweatshirts by Instagram-famous brand Brunette The Label. Buy at Brunette The Label $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Michael Todd Sonic Sculpt Face & Body Contouring Roller This lifting, plumping, and contouring facial roller utilizes both ice and heat therapy to help instantly perk up any complexion. Designed with dual medical-grade stainless steel obsidian globes, this anti-aging and dullness-erasing device is a must-have for any beauty lover. Buy at Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Gift Box Bath & Body Works has one of the most loyal followings of any brand I know of—and for good reason. Whether it's nostalgic scents from the past (they often bring back "retired" items) or their new fragrance collections, it's pretty hard to wrong with a Bath & Body Works gift set. Buy at Bath & Body Works $ 65 Free Shipping

