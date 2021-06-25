Woman Who Shot Dead Her Abusive Stepfather-Turned-Husband Spared Jail After Global Outcry

A French woman who had been facing a possible life sentence for the murder of her abusive stepfather—who had raped her as a child and then forced her to marry him—collapsed in court Friday after being told that she would not be returning to jail.

The courtroom drama came after prosecutors announced that they would be seeking a five-year jail term, with four years suspended, in the trial of Valérie Bacot for shooting dead Vincent Polette in March 2016. Bacot's lawyer, Nathalie Tomasini, had to explained to her that, given the time she had already spent behind bars, she would likely be walking from the court a free woman.

“When she understood what that means, she was stunned, she had a panic attack, and then fell ill,” Tomasini told reporters as paramedics were called to the courtroom in room in Chalon-sur-Saône, Central France.

The prosecutors’ decision not to press for a longer sentence came after a surge of public support for Bacot, whose case has become a genuine cause célèbre.

Bacot, now 40, says that Polette started abusing her when she was just 12 years old. He was jailed for rape after she told a school teacher but he returned to the family home and continued the abuse. Bacot was thrown out by her own mother when she became pregnant and was then forced into marriage by Polette, with whom she had three further children.

Arrested in 2017, she confessed to the killing and wrote a memoir, Tout le monde savait or Everyone Knew, that became a bestseller. She said that she killed Polette after he forced her into prostitution and because she feared he was about to start abusing their 14-year-old daughter.