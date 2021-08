A van carrying 25 migrants in southern Texas flipped over Wednesday afternoon after hitting a curb, killing 10 people inside.

The driver was among the dead, and 12 were injured in the accident, which took place in Brooks County roughly 80 miles from the Texas-Mexico border, according to the Falfurrias Fire Department. Authorities believe the driver had been speeding and lost control of the vehicle after hitting a curb.

This is a developing story...