Several Wounded in Shooting at Washington State Senior Living Center, Suspect Barricaded in Apartment

Several people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a senior living complex in downtown Vancouver, Washington, police said.

Police swarmed the area around the Smith Tower retirement community and could be seen carrying what appeared to be wounded people out of the building.

At least three people were shot, according to Kim Kapp of the Vancouver Police Department, but no further details were immediately available on their conditions. Kapp told reporters shots were fired inside the lobby of the building and the suspected gunman—a building resident—was currently barricaded inside an apartment. The building has been evacuated.

The shooting reportedly began just before 2:30 p.m. local time. The Vancouver Fire Department told The Columbian “two critical patients” were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Police have reportedly spoken to the shooter, KOIN reports, and Kapp confirmed that police were “working on a peaceful resolution.” According to The Columbian, the shooter is described as an elderly white male.

SWAT, first responders, police, and a patrol drone are on the scene.