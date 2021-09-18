Vanicream Face Cleanser Is My Gentle Skincare Dream

Scouting Report: Even with my sensitive skin, the Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser gets all the gunk off my face without irritating it.

I have somewhat fancy-pants taste when it comes to skincare but I don’t necessarily have a fancy-pants budget. I also have super-duper sensitive skin, allergies, and have gotten rashes from certain lotions and beauty products. When my go-to facial cleanser stopped being produced, I did research on drug-store-priced facial cleansers that wouldn’t irritate my skin.

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser came up in my searches and a friend of mine with eczema uses it, so I gave it a try. True to its description, it does in fact clean my face gently. My main problem with other cleansers is that they either don’t leave my face feeling clean or they leave my face feeling like a layer has been removed. That tight, too dry feeling is really bothersome to me and leads me to get irritation and rashes. Vanicream walks this line very successfully. I leave my shower with a clean face, free of makeup, and don’t feel like all the moisture has been sucked out of my pores.

I’m an adult but, with mask-wearing, have been getting acne again under my mask area, especially on my chin. Using this cleanser has helped me keep my painful maskne in check. It’s well rated by users and the company has a “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge on Amazon which means it “uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world.” It uses compact packaging to reduce the carbon footprint of the product.

This lotion-like cleanser is truly as fragrance-free as I’ve ever experienced with a skin product and is designed with sensitive skin in mind. It’s accepted by the National Eczema Association — which I appreciate as someone who does not have eczema but whose kids do and, when they were younger, would even get eczema flare-ups from other people’s soaps and cleansers. I know that I won’t be exacerbating their discomfort by using this product or having it in the same shower they use.

I’m really glad to have found an easy-to-find, simple, inexpensive facial cleanser that I can rely on to get my face clean while still being gentle with my sensitive skin.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.