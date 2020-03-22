Pence: Feds May Let Those Exposed to Virus Return to Work With Masks

NEW GUIDELINES?

The new guidance, to be announced Monday, comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to surge.

Erin Banco

National Security Reporter

Al Bello/Getty

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that the coronavirus task force, in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, would issue guidance this week about how people exposed to the virus could return to work by wearing a mask.

His statement comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in the U.S. On Sunday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 surpassed 30,000. Four hundred people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Pence did not provide any details about why the federal government was making such a move, especially in light of a nationwide shortage of masks, including in hospitals deluged with coronavirus patients.