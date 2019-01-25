Victoria Beckham and Reebok Just Dropped a Collection Together

As the world spins towards another upcoming Fashion Week, one high-end designer is taking it back to the streets. Victoria Beckham just launched a collection in partnership with Reebok.

The new Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is full of architecturally-designed pieces, some of which are unisex. These streetwear-leaning garments spring from Beckham’s experience living in both Los Angels and London. “The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand,” she said in a press release. “Incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection.”

Each piece allows for the movement you’d expect in workout gear, but can be easily incorporated into a wardrobe without the tie to fitness. Karen Reuther, VP of Creative Direction at Reebok said, “The collection boldly reveals Victoria’s vision that is strong and confident, with a modern and inclusive point of view.”

To me, the standouts are the sneakers. They are chunky "fashion sneakers" without making your feet look like they're three times their actual size. The Bolton Sock Lo's are the prefect everyday sneaker that still makes an impact. But you'll have to wait a bit, as they don't launch until March.

Whether it’s the sleek bomber jacket that can be worn over a blouse or a sports bra, or the slouchy tee that works with you during your training, but is the perfect addition to any t-shirt drawer, this collection is elevated sportswear for 2019.

