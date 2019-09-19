There are few brands I return to repeatedly for new products, whose new launches excite me, and whose quality has yet to falter or disappoint. Victorinox is on that short list—and close to the top.

You might know the brand best for its classic Swiss Army Knife—which is fantastic and has somehow never fallen out of vogue. And yet, Victorinox boasts an array of high-quality and popular products, from slim multitools and tech-forward luggage to elegant watches and highly-rated kitchen cutlery (not to mention its exploration of the fragrances space). And the list is only growing, with recent launches like:

“I often share the following saying with the team at Victorinox, because I find it very true,” Victorinox CEO Carl Elsener Jr. (whose great-grandfather founded the knifemaking factory that would become Victorinox) told me during a recent visit stateside, “The future is not what will happen, but what we make out of it.” Seems at least partially true, considering the company’s constant search for redefining products and captivating launches. To help give you an idea of the breadth of options and top quality you’ll find in the brand’s offerings, here’s my breakdown of the Victorinox essentials.

Connex Frequent Flyer Hardside, $299 at Victorinox or Amazon: After Victorinox sent me its new Connex Frequent Flyer hardside carry-on earlier this year, I haven’t once had to sacrifice any of my belongings to the gods of limited cabin space—a common dilemma for me when it comes to whether I’ll bring along fitness gear. Instead, the well-engineered interior compartmentalization of the Connex, paired with its compact design, meant I’ve been able to always bring whatever I’ve needed with me on trips. Other luggage collections from Victorinox include the function-heavy Werks Traveler, the luxurious Lexicon, and the award-winning Spectra collections.

Victorinox 7-Inch Fibrox Pro Santoku Knife, $45 at Victorinox or Amazon: In the Fibrox Santoku, Victorinox really instilled an extremely lightweight take on the everyday knife that slices things with ease and has become my partner’s favorite. It’s got a 4.6-star average rating from more than 800 reviewers and its Granton edge is designed to keep food from sticking to it (and actually does). The non-slip grip will stay firmly in your grasp even if it’s covered in water.

Victorinox Swiss Army Swiss Card, Translucent Ruby, $30 at Victorinox or Amazon: When tools aren’t part of your daily concerns, a multitool like the wallet-sized Swisscard Classic is a must-have. At $30, this multitool is a perfect all-around get-you-out-trouble device to throw in your purse or bag and forget about. The credit card-shaped Swisscard provides 10 functions, including a small blade, a ruler, scissors, and even a ballpoint pen. After Victorinox sent me one to test, I’m confident in saying the ballpoint pen is by far my favorite of the tools — it’s so tiny! And the new Spring styled Swisscard Classic is one of the coolest designs on the multitool has ever seen, in my opinion.

Food of the World Classic Limited Edition 2019, $26 at Victorinox or Amazon: After Victorinox sent a collection of its 2019 limited edition small pocket knives—each design showcasing foods from around the world—Daily Beast staffers emptied the box within a day. It was a hit, a testament to the great gifting potential of these mini, multi-tasking knives (think opening letters at your desk with a fun little pocket knife). The newest limited edition collection is centered around national parks in the US, from Yellowstone to Mount Rainier. And Victorinox doesn’t stop there: Other special pocket knife edition cover the gamut, from European walnut wood bodies and high-grade Alox scales in champagne gold to award-winning and USB-packing editions and collaborations with groups like the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Fieldforce Collection, $350-$395 at Victorinox: Time-tested and coming from a top brand, this new collection focuses on sporty and serious aesthetic with some built-in glow for nighttime timekeeping. You can get various models of the watches with either leather or stainless steel bands. These watches will work just as well at work as at a dinner party or your next vacation.

