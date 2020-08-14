Our Readers’ Favorite Face Masks Are From VIDA

As the year presses on, we’re all taking steps towards adapting to whatever the “new normal” is supposed to be. Part of that new normal is wearing a mask everywhere you go. Finding a mask that not only adheres to the CDC’s every-changing guidelines but is also comfortable to wear can be a hassle. But it seems like we’ve found a mask that fits both of those bills, enough so that it’s become our reader’s most-bought mask.

The face mask from VIDA is simple, but has all of the features you’d expect from a best-selling mask. It’s made from two layers of 100% cotton, has an internal nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and a pocket for a filter (which is included). “I like the fit and size – my face is smaller and it feels secure without being constrictive,” says Scouted reader Dr. Carol Figuers. “The ear loops are VERY comfortable and the fabric is light, which is important during this hot summer. I have several types of masks and this is my go to for comfort.”

It also comes in a ton of different color options, from solid to artistic prints. VIDA also partners with artists from around the world, giving these masks a unique feel. If you’re looking for a mask that is comfortable but will also let you express yourself, this is the mask for you.

Protective Mask Buy on Vida $ 10

The Artist Print Collection Organic Cotton Mask Buy on Vida $ 18

