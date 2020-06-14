Video Footage of Rayshard Brooks Shooting Shows Needless Chaos

The fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta on Saturday has turned the southern city into the latest epicenter of national rage over systemic racism and police brutality. The shooting of another black man by police sparked violent protests and the burning of the Wendy’s restaurant where the incident took place. Shortly after terminating the officer who pulled the trigger and placing the other attending officer on administrative leave, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down but will be staying employed by the city of Atlanta.

But new video footage of the incident taken both from a squad car dash cam and from the body cam the officer who fired the fatal shot show a scene of relative calm turn quickly chaotic for no apparent reason, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police were called to the Wendy’s restaurant to respond to a 911 report that a man had fallen asleep in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru lane on Saturday.

The first officer on the scene was Devin Bronsan, a second-year officer with the Atlanta Police Department. A few minutes later, Officer Garrett Rolfe, who has been on the force since 2013, arrives. Bronsan explains to the senior officer that he had difficulty waking Brooks and says his speech was slurred and his eyes watery.

Rolfe, 27—who happens to be the same age as his victim—is then seen talking to Brooks and Bronsan for nearly 30 minutes before all hell breaks loose.

The video shows that Brooks did not know exactly where he was, telling the officers he was on Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, which is nearly 10 miles away from where he was at the Wendy’s on University Avenue.

The officers ask if he has been drinking and he says he has had maybe one and a half drinks. They then conduct a sobriety test in which Brooks appears shaky. He then registers a .108 blood alcohol level on a breathalyzer, which is above Georgia’s legal limit of .08.

Rolfe then tells Brooks, “I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving,” as Bronsan tries to handcuff him. A struggle ensues and one of the officers yells, “You’re going to get Tased! Stop fighting!”

The officers struggle with Brooks for 41 seconds before Brooks grabs Bronsan’s stun gun. Rolfe then grabs his service weapon from its holster and opens fire as Brooks tries to flee with the taser.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Vic Reynolds described the scene to reporters at a news conference late Saturday.

“It does appear in the video that he is fleeing from the Atlanta police officers, that as he’s fleeing he turns back over his shoulder with what appears to the naked eye to be his Taser that the eyewitnesses told us they saw the individual have that belonged to one of the officers,” Reynolds said. “And as he turned it over, you’ll be able to see on the video the Atlanta officer, literally reach down to get his service weapon and as he gets his weapon, Mr. Brooks begins turning his body away from him, I presume to flee.”

At that moment, Rolfe opened fire and fatally shot Brooks in the back as he attempted to run. While it is not clear on the video what happened next, witnesses say Rolfe and Bronsan put on gloves and collected shell casings before administering aid to Brooks.

Chris Steward, now representing Brooks’ family, which includes four children, told the AJC deadly force should not have been used in the situation. “Are you not tired of seeing cases like this happen?” Stewart told reporters at a press conference. “(The officer) had other options instead of shooting him in the back.”

“ Totally unnecessary… That’s messed up, man… Unarmed, nothing violent, and you pull a fucking gun, dude. ”

The body cam, which by then had fallen to the ground, then picks up various conversations after paramedics work unsuccessfully to revive Brooks. One man can be heard saying, “Totally unnecessary.” Another is heard saying, “That’s messed up, man!” A third person says, “Unarmed, nothing violent, and you pull a fucking gun, dude.”

Other officers then arrive to talk to Bronsan and Rolfe. One man tells the officers, “Don’t talk to none of these motherfuckers,” though it is unclear who he is referring to. Rolfe then complains that he felt blood on his elbow and asks for a disinfectant wipe. “I don’t know if it's mine or his—I just want to get it off.”

Brooks then tells an officer that he fired his Taser “at least once” though that is unclear on the video that was released. Finally a different officer assures the men, “We’ll get this cleared up.”