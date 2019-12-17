Video Shows NYC Teen Thrown Into Car, Kidnapped in Front of Mom

A New York City teenager was dragged into a car by four masked men in front of her terrified mother on a Bronx street Monday night, authorities said.

Karol Sanchez, 16, and her mother were walking down Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street at around 11:20 p.m. when a beige sedan stopped next to them, the New York Police Department said. The pair, who were about a mile east of Yankee Stadium, had their umbrellas up at the time.

In a grainy black-and-white surveillance video released by authorities on Tuesday, two men can be seen jumping out of the car, grabbing Sanchez, and dragging her into the vehicle before speeding away. The 36-year-old mother was allegedly knocked down by the duo as she tried to hold onto her daughter’s dark blue jacket.

“The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound,” according to an NYPD statement. “The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention.”

It remains unknown whether Sanchez knows the four men or what the motive is behind the kidnapping, an NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast, stating the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

“To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found—and her kidnappers are brought to justice,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Tuesday.

Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday morning for Sanchez, who is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a “blue bubble jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a white backpack.”

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the amber alert states.

Authorities are also asking for information from possible witnesses. The suspects are described as four men who appear to be in their 20s and were wearing “dark clothing.” The department is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information about the kidnapping.